The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

THE SABBATH #2: From Adam to Christ | The Sabbath Through History

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 16, 2024

Health for your body:

How to Pick a Good B Vitamin Supplement

How to Pick a Good B Vitamin Supplement

Tudor Alexander
·
October 23, 2023
Read full story

Health for your soul:

9 Reasons to Get Excited About Eternity

9 Reasons to Get Excited About Eternity

Tudor Alexander
·
December 1, 2023
Read full story

Many Christians today believe and have been taught that the Sabbath is part of the Mosaic law that was initiated on Mount Sinai, therefore Christians are exempted from celebrating the Sabbath because that law was done away with. Yet careful study of the scriptures reveals that the Sabbath was initiated at creation, and all of the famous patriarchs of the faith from Adam to Christ celebrated the Sabbath long before the Exodus. In this episode we will review that history and learn the truth about the Sabbath as a moral command, not a Mosaic one.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:43 - The Sabbath at Creation

  • 16:46 - Noah (~2500 BC)

  • 24:58 - Job (~2000 BC)

  • 29:35 - Abraham (~2000 BC)

  • 41:18 - Jesus (27-31 AD)

  • 1:16:18 - Objection: Exodus 35:3 (Kindling a Fire)

  • 1:23:27 - Objection: Judgment of Jericho

  • 1:30:13 - The Apostles & Disciples

  • 1:49:58 - Final Thoughts

Grab Some Lord’s Day Gear & Represent This Important Truth

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture