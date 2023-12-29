THE TRINITY #13: Is Archangel Michael Jesus?

Some believe that the archangel Michael in the bible is actually an appearance of a pre-incarnate Christ. However if this is the case many questions arise and the implications can lead one into accepting error on the nature of Jesus. Today we will examine this claim closely, as well as the idea of “principle of agency,” and see what scripture has to say…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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