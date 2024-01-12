Over the last 2,000 years of church history many heresies have developed and propagated into the world. Most of these have to do with the nature of Christ or the nature of God, and today we will examine the 5 major heresies connected to the Trinity — as well as some other related beliefs that are unfortunately very popular these days.
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THE TRINITY #15: The Heresies of Modalism, Partialism, Unitarianism, Binitarianism & Tritheism
Jan 12, 2024
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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