Over 1 billion people today believe or are taught a Monarchical view of the Trinity. In this model the Father alone has self-existence and is the "true God" within the Godhead, while the Son and Spirit proceed forth or are generated by the Father. This view is underpinned by a subordinationist tradition of the church fathers and several key verses taken…
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THE TRINITY #16: Why Monarchical Trinitarianism is Wrong (Eastern Orthodoxy & Catholicism)
Jan 19, 2024
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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