The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE TRINITY #16: Why Monarchical Trinitarianism is Wrong (Eastern Orthodoxy & Catholicism)

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Tudor Alexander
Jan 19, 2024
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Trust in God is the Dance of Life

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December 19, 2023
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Over 1 billion people today believe or are taught a Monarchical view of the Trinity. In this model the Father alone has self-existence and is the "true God" within the Godhead, while the Son and Spirit proceed forth or are generated by the Father. This view is underpinned by a subordinationist tradition of the church fathers and several key verses taken…

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