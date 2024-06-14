The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Truth About Hell: Understanding "Forever" and "Eternal"

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jun 14, 2024
∙ Paid
What are Enzymes & Why are They Important?

What are Enzymes & Why are They Important?

Tudor Alexander
·
December 14, 2023
Read full story
No Excuse Not to Believe

No Excuse Not to Believe

Tudor Alexander
·
February 7, 2024
Read full story

Those who believe in eternal conscious torment often cite passages in scripture that describe hell as an eternal punishment, or with smoke rising “forever” — yet careful study of these and similar words reveals important truths. The bible isn’t speaking of a place of eternal torment, but rather a place of permanent, wrathful justice. Today we will do a …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tudor Alexander.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture