The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Truth About Hell: Understanding Hell Imagery

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 21, 2024
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The Most Amazing Gift

The Most Amazing Gift

Tudor Alexander
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December 21, 2023
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Know Christ, Know Peace

Know Christ, Know Peace

Tudor Alexander
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February 7, 2024
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The bible is full of imagery of the final judgment, especially in the New Testament. Yet many take these vivid descriptions to mean that God is sustaining the wicked for eternity only to torture them with supernatural fires and worms. Careful study of the context of these passages reveals a very different story, and today we will examine the major pictu…

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