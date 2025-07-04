The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - 4th Century

Tudor Alexander
Jul 04, 2025
This is part 4 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Synod of Elvira

  • 07:38 - Augustine

  • 25:50 - Peter Heylyn

  • 31:49 - Francis White

  • 40:12 - John Kitto

  • 45:44 - Timothy of Alexandria

  • 51:38 - Gregory of Nyssa * Asterius of Amasea

  • 58:18 - John Chrysostom

  • 1:09:46 - Kenneth Strand

  • 1:56:39 - Thomas Morer

  • 2:03:27 - Political Changes & Constantine

  • 3:29:10 - Wrap-Up

  • 3:41:40 - The Church Fathers

