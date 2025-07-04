The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - 4th Century

This is part 4 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Synod of Elvira

07:38 - Augustine

25:50 - Peter Heylyn

31:49 - Francis White

40:12 - John Kitto

45:44 - Timothy of Alexandria

51:38 - Gregory of Nyssa * Asterius of Amasea

58:18 - John Chrysostom

1:09:46 - Kenneth Strand

1:56:39 - Thomas Morer

2:03:27 - Political Changes & Constantine

3:29:10 - Wrap-Up

3:41:40 - The Church Fathers

