The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
16
6

How to Refute Transubstantiation - In 3 EASY Steps!

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jul 09, 2025
16
6
Share
The Relationship Between Faith & Joy

The Relationship Between Faith & Joy

Tudor Alexander
·
February 20, 2024
Read full story
Should You Use Peptides?

Should You Use Peptides?

Tudor Alexander
·
December 14, 2023
Read full story

Catholics, Orthodox and even many Protestants, believe that Jesus’ words in John 6 are to be taken literally, hinging salvation on participating in the doctrine of transubstantiation. But careful reading of the entire gospel of John reveals Jesus is speaking figuratively, just like He does in many other places, and that the issue, as always, is faith.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 13:59 - Step 1: Read the Verse

  • 19:00 - Step 2: Read the Gospel of John

  • 1:33:46 - Step 3: Pick the Most Rational Explanation

  • 1:40:23 - The Church Fathers

  • 2:36:42 - Paul & The Corinthians

  • 2:54:21 - Transubstantiation is Blasphemy

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture