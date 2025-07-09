How to Refute Transubstantiation - In 3 EASY Steps!

Catholics, Orthodox and even many Protestants, believe that Jesus’ words in John 6 are to be taken literally, hinging salvation on participating in the doctrine of transubstantiation. But careful reading of the entire gospel of John reveals Jesus is speaking figuratively, just like He does in many other places, and that the issue, as always, is faith.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
13:59 - Step 1: Read the Verse
19:00 - Step 2: Read the Gospel of John
1:33:46 - Step 3: Pick the Most Rational Explanation
1:40:23 - The Church Fathers
2:36:42 - Paul & The Corinthians
2:54:21 - Transubstantiation is Blasphemy
