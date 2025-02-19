Venerable Day of the Sun #11: Peace & Safety

Around the world people are crying for peace and safety, and Satan is providing them with it through charismatic leaders, populism and a return to religion. Yet this "common sense revolution" is actually the final trick, because it will be what leads to the deadly invitation to participate in denying God for the sake of Earthly comforts and ultimate des…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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