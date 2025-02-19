The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #11: Peace & Safety

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Tudor Alexander
Feb 19, 2025
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Around the world people are crying for peace and safety, and Satan is providing them with it through charismatic leaders, populism and a return to religion. Yet this "common sense revolution" is actually the final trick, because it will be what leads to the deadly invitation to participate in denying God for the sake of Earthly comforts and ultimate des…

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