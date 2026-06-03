Venerable Day of the Sun #25: The Duel

As the American political system burns to the ground with controlled demolitions, and people on both sides of the aisle are realizing the errors of their team — a new hero is being elevated on the world stage to displace Trump and his countless failures. In fact this was the plan all along, and for students of bible prophecy and history this is only fulfillment of God’s word. Going forward we will see the power of the papacy magnified throughout the world, and especially in America — that power will transform and remake the nation in its (Catholic) image soon.

For information on Lexica, the free word study tool mentioned in this video, you can try it here:

https://appssanding720.pythonanywhere.com

GitHub:

https://github.com/jonathan-pernice/lexica