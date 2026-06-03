The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Venerable Day of the Sun #25: The Duel

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jun 03, 2026
Beware of the Pakistani "Evangelist" Scam

Beware of the Pakistani "Evangelist" Scam

Tudor Alexander
·
November 6, 2023
Read full story
Homeopathy: Everything You Need to Know

Homeopathy: Everything You Need to Know

Tudor Alexander
·
November 17, 2023
Read full story

As the American political system burns to the ground with controlled demolitions, and people on both sides of the aisle are realizing the errors of their team — a new hero is being elevated on the world stage to displace Trump and his countless failures. In fact this was the plan all along, and for students of bible prophecy and history this is only fulfillment of God’s word. Going forward we will see the power of the papacy magnified throughout the world, and especially in America — that power will transform and remake the nation in its (Catholic) image soon.

For information on Lexica, the free word study tool mentioned in this video, you can try it here:

https://appssanding720.pythonanywhere.com

GitHub:

https://github.com/jonathan-pernice/lexica

  • 00:00 - Montage

  • 43:35 - Introduction & Housekeeping

  • 1:18:56 - News Update

  • 3:31:36 - DC Shooter Psyop

  • 4:04:12 - The Duel Between Trump & Pope Leo XIV

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture