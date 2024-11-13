The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #7: The Road Ahead

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Tudor Alexander
Nov 13, 2024
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How to Make Healthy Choices: Protein

How to Make Healthy Choices: Protein

Tudor Alexander
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October 13, 2023
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A Biblical Approach to Finding Your Purpose

A Biblical Approach to Finding Your Purpose

Tudor Alexander
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November 8, 2023
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With the overwhelming election of Donald Trump to the presidency, the trajectory of history and bible prophecy is confirmed. The world is headed toward the final test before the return of Christ — a counterfeit golden age of prosperity, love and light. Yet the bible warns that it is when they say peace and safety that the end will come upon them, so it …

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