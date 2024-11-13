Venerable Day of the Sun #7: The Road Ahead

With the overwhelming election of Donald Trump to the presidency, the trajectory of history and bible prophecy is confirmed. The world is headed toward the final test before the return of Christ — a counterfeit golden age of prosperity, love and light. Yet the bible warns that it is when they say peace and safety that the end will come upon them, so it …
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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