The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Venerable Day of the Sun #8: Bread & Circuses

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Nov 27, 2024
∙ Paid
The Shield of Faith

The Shield of Faith

Tudor Alexander
·
October 25, 2023
Read full story
How to Make Healthy Choices: Fiber

How to Make Healthy Choices: Fiber

Tudor Alexander
·
October 20, 2023
Read full story

The 2nd century Roman Poet Juvenal is quoted as saying, “Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.” Today we still live under the Roman system, and the world is being fed bread and circuses every day through dialectics, false signs and wonders and culture shaping — all for the ultimate destination that the bible warned of 2,000 years ago:…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tudor Alexander.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture