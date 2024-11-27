Venerable Day of the Sun #8: Bread & Circuses

The 2nd century Roman Poet Juvenal is quoted as saying, “Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.” Today we still live under the Roman system, and the world is being fed bread and circuses every day through dialectics, false signs and wonders and culture shaping — all for the ultimate destination that the bible warned of 2,000 years ago:…
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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