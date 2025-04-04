The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Walking the Narrow Road with Steve Lynch

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Tudor Alexander
Apr 04, 2025
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Trust in God is the Dance of Life

Trust in God is the Dance of Life

Tudor Alexander
·
December 19, 2023
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What's Your Poo Telling You?

What's Your Poo Telling You?

Tudor Alexander
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November 7, 2023
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Walking the narrow road begins with faith in Christ and repentance of our old lives. But that is just the beginning of the journey, a journey that is for life and completes when Jesus returns. Until that fateful day, our walk gets narrower as we learn to discern right from almost right and truth from error. Today my guest has a lot to say on this journe…

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