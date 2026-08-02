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Refuting Unitarianism: Jesus' Sinlessness Tudor Alexander · Jul 27 There are many arguments to easily refute unitarianism and not get lost in endless philosophical conjectures and debates, as is usually the case with any discussion involving the incarnation or the Trinity and a unitarian. You can point to the historical and archaeological evidence that Christians worshiped Jesus as the pre-existent God long before the … Read full story