009: The Seven Transformations - Re-Defining Creativity: The Creative Energy Piggy Bank
Tudor Alexander
Jan 15, 2018

This episode discusses creativity in a different light with the goal of making it something that is available to anyone. What is the value of your time? You have the same amount of hours in a day as any successful person you admire, so what is the difference? Is creativity about talent or is it something that we all have? These are some of the questions inspiring the conversation. 

