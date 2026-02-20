The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Role of Suffering in Monergism

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 20, 2026
14 Ways Water Reveals the Glory of God

14 Ways Water Reveals the Glory of God

Tudor Alexander
·
November 20, 2023
Read full story
A Simple Anti-Aging To-Do List

A Simple Anti-Aging To-Do List

Tudor Alexander
·
October 25, 2023
Read full story

Throughout the bible we see an important pattern when it comes to suffering, that God is sovereign over all things that happen. This is good news, because it means suffering is inherently meaningful and it also means God can provide for us what we need during times of trouble. Today we will see what the bible says about suffering from a monergistic lens.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:48 - God Appoints All Suffering

  • 29:04 - Rejoicing in Suffering

  • 51:41 - What the Bible Says About Suffering

  • 1:19:58 - Encouraging Verses

  • 1:38:48 - Perfectionism & Godly Excellence

  • 1:42:36 - Suffering Comes in Seasons

  • 1:44:21 - Paul's Sufferings in Colossians 1:24

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture