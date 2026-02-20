The Role of Suffering in Monergism

Throughout the bible we see an important pattern when it comes to suffering, that God is sovereign over all things that happen. This is good news, because it means suffering is inherently meaningful and it also means God can provide for us what we need during times of trouble. Today we will see what the bible says about suffering from a monergistic lens.
00:00 - Introduction
08:48 - God Appoints All Suffering
29:04 - Rejoicing in Suffering
51:41 - What the Bible Says About Suffering
1:19:58 - Encouraging Verses
1:38:48 - Perfectionism & Godly Excellence
1:42:36 - Suffering Comes in Seasons
1:44:21 - Paul's Sufferings in Colossians 1:24