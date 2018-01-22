The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
010: The Seven Transformations - Gratitude Practice: Finding That Little Something
010: The Seven Transformations - Gratitude Practice: Finding That Little Something

Jan 22, 2018

Gratitude is an essential part of my life and this is a spontaneous episode inspired by having just finished a bout with that nasty flu that is going around. There is nothing like the absence of your health to bring you back to being grateful even for the little things, and today I wanted to talk about just how important finding those little things are in our lives. Thanks for listening!

