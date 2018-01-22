Gratitude is an essential part of my life and this is a spontaneous episode inspired by having just finished a bout with that nasty flu that is going around. There is nothing like the absence of your health to bring you back to being grateful even for the little things, and today I wanted to talk about just how important finding those little things are in our lives. Thanks for listening!
010: The Seven Transformations - Gratitude Practice: Finding That Little Something
Jan 22, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes