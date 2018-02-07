This episode examines one of mankind's most esoteric and fundamental questions, yet the answer(s) may surprise you in their simplicity. By bringing this mystical idea back down to earth and connecting it to our daily lives and actions we can empower our quest for fulfillment and creating the life we love. The purpose of your life may not be as complicated or philosophical as you may think. Perhaps it is much simpler, and in connecting to that simplicity lies freedom and power.
013: The Seven Transformations - De-Mystifying the Mystical 6: The Purpose of Life
Feb 07, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
