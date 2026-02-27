Who are the Reprobate?

A controversial topic in the discussion on predestination is that God predestined the wicked in history. These are the reprobate — people who could care less about God and were never going to be saved. This is very offensive to modern culture, so today we will see what the bible has to say on this very important topic.
00:00 - Introduction
06:45 - Eternal Conscious Torment
14:39 - God's Fairness
21:57 - Reprobation in the Old Testament
41:07 - Reprobation in the New Testament
1:07:55 - The Importance of Boundaries