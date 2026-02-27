The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Who are the Reprobate?

Tudor Alexander
Feb 27, 2026
A controversial topic in the discussion on predestination is that God predestined the wicked in history. These are the reprobate — people who could care less about God and were never going to be saved. This is very offensive to modern culture, so today we will see what the bible has to say on this very important topic.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:45 - Eternal Conscious Torment

  • 14:39 - God's Fairness

  • 21:57 - Reprobation in the Old Testament

  • 41:07 - Reprobation in the New Testament

  • 1:07:55 - The Importance of Boundaries

