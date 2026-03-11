The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Ultimate Prompt: How A.I. Reveals the Glory of God

Tudor Alexander
Mar 11, 2026
Lots of people are afraid of artificial intelligence and its potential for deception, fraud, harm and control. We also know that the bible’s words will be fulfilled when the NWO system weaponizes this technology to shut dissidents out of society. But can such a thing glorify God? Today I want to share with you some thoughts after spending many hours working on a big project involving AI, and what I learned about technology and the glory of God.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 25:35 - Lesson #1: Challenges & Good Works

  • 33:24 - Lesson #2: Computers & The Gospel

  • 45:42 - Lesson #3: Creation

  • 59:27 - Lesson #4: Prompt Engineering

  • 1:12:18 - Lesson #5: God’s Sovereignty

  • 1:27:47 - Final Thoughts

