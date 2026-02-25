The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Matthew 24 (Full Walkthrough)

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 25, 2026
My Personal Health Routine

My Personal Health Routine

Tudor Alexander
·
December 14, 2023
Read full story
How to Navigate Impatience as a Christian

How to Navigate Impatience as a Christian

Tudor Alexander
·
February 26, 2024
Read full story

Nearly 2,000 years ago Jesus walked the Earth and spoke things that no one had ever spoken before or since. Among those famous words are His parables, the Sermon on the Mount and Matthew 24, the warnings on the signs of the end of the age. Today we will do a deep dive on Matthew 24, as many misunderstand these important verses either one way or another. Our focus will be on being honest with Jesus’ words from the lens of history and overall context of scripture.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:25 - Why Preterism & Futurism Both Fail

  • 20:13 - Matthew 24:1-3

  • 27:50 - Matthew 24:4

  • 33:42 - Matthew 24:5-8

  • 42:23 - Matthew 24:9-14

  • 49:47 - Matthew 24:15-20

  • 59:03 - Matthew 24:21-22

  • 1:13:05 - Matthew 24:23-28

  • 1:20:33 - Matthew 24:29-31

  • 1:29:28 - Matthew 24:32-35

  • 2:07:08 - Matthew 24:36

  • 2:24:02 - Matthew 24:37-39

  • 2:29:47 - Matthew 24:40-51

  • 2:38:12 - Final Thoughts

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture