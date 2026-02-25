Matthew 24 (Full Walkthrough)

Nearly 2,000 years ago Jesus walked the Earth and spoke things that no one had ever spoken before or since. Among those famous words are His parables, the Sermon on the Mount and Matthew 24, the warnings on the signs of the end of the age. Today we will do a deep dive on Matthew 24, as many misunderstand these important verses either one way or another. Our focus will be on being honest with Jesus’ words from the lens of history and overall context of scripture.
00:00 - Introduction
10:25 - Why Preterism & Futurism Both Fail
20:13 - Matthew 24:1-3
27:50 - Matthew 24:4
33:42 - Matthew 24:5-8
42:23 - Matthew 24:9-14
49:47 - Matthew 24:15-20
59:03 - Matthew 24:21-22
1:13:05 - Matthew 24:23-28
1:20:33 - Matthew 24:29-31
1:29:28 - Matthew 24:32-35
2:07:08 - Matthew 24:36
2:24:02 - Matthew 24:37-39
2:29:47 - Matthew 24:40-51
2:38:12 - Final Thoughts