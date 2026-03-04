Venerable Day of the Sun #23: Blackmail Bosses

The recent release of the Epstein files has thrown social media into total chaos, and many are waking up to the satanic world of devil worshipping elites they are surrounded by. But all of it seems so perfectly timed and orchestrated. One wonders, if the devil is the god of this world as the bible says — would the world truly learn of his schemes? Or is all of this controlled demolition to initiate the world into the final trick?
00:00 - Montage
33:53 - Introduction
42:28 - Articles
2:43:21 - Epstein