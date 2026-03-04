The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Venerable Day of the Sun #23: Blackmail Bosses

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Mar 04, 2026
The recent release of the Epstein files has thrown social media into total chaos, and many are waking up to the satanic world of devil worshipping elites they are surrounded by. But all of it seems so perfectly timed and orchestrated. One wonders, if the devil is the god of this world as the bible says — would the world truly learn of his schemes? Or is all of this controlled demolition to initiate the world into the final trick?

  • 00:00 - Montage

  • 33:53 - Introduction

  • 42:28 - Articles

  • 2:43:21 - Epstein

