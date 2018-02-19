The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
018: The Seven Transformations - Balancing Investment and Non-Attachment
0:00
-12:36

018: The Seven Transformations - Balancing Investment and Non-Attachment

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 19, 2018

Happy Monday! For most of us, starting the week is usually not the most exciting thing, and it takes a few days to "warm-up" and get fully present to what we are up to. This episode covers one of the most important dichotomies for creating a successful and happy life - investment and non-attachment. Light your conference room, relationship or appointments on fire today by being "fully there" and, regardless of what happens, move forward with freedom and peace in your heart because life is a running stream of water that can't be grasped. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture