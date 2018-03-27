The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
025: The Seven Transformations - The 4 Pillars of Independence
0:00
-50:25

025: The Seven Transformations - The 4 Pillars of Independence

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Mar 27, 2018

After a great lunch with my mom talking about her life, independence and transformation journey in creating a life she loves through retirement, I was inspired to put together an episode reflecting on the experience. In this episode I discuss the four main aspects of being independent - Confidence, Courage, Accountability and Diligence - and their relationship to you and your daily actions to create a transformed life. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture