The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
026: What is Transformation? Interview with Belly Dancer Elina Ghazal
0:00
-26:17

026: What is Transformation? Interview with Belly Dancer Elina Ghazal

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Mar 30, 2018

Interview with Professional Belly Dancer, Artist and Travel Abroad Adviser Elina Ghazal on the topic of transformation in everyday life. In this episode we examine what transformation means to her and how it plays out in her career, daily life and actions with the people around her.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture