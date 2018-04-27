The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

034: What is Transformation? Interview with DJ MBRACE
Apr 27, 2018

Interview with my buddy DJ MBRACE (Elijah James) on the topic of transformation in everyday life. In this episode we examine what transformation means to him and how it plays out in his career, daily life and actions with the people around him.

