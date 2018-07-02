The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
053: Spiritual Plumbing - The 7 Spaces and Your Karmic Transformation
0:00
-34:28

053: Spiritual Plumbing - The 7 Spaces and Your Karmic Transformation

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jul 02, 2018

This is the final #episode in a #series on #Spiritual Plumbing - my concept for navigating situations and decisions back to #power. We talk also about resolving our karmic patterns to reveal our gifts we are meant to share in this world with others.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture