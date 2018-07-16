The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
057: Dance Your Way Through Life - The 6 Dimensions of Choice
0:00
-36:37

057: Dance Your Way Through Life - The 6 Dimensions of Choice

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jul 16, 2018

In this episode I discuss the many ways to look at #choice in our lives and their use as tools for creating #power. #Life will throw a variety of situations our way and it is good to be prepared to navigate them through a wide range of possible #perspectives.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture