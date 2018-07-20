The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
058: Create a Life You Love - Interview with Founder of Divinity Event Lighting Jaime Figueroa
Tudor Alexander
Jul 20, 2018

New #interview with Founder of Divinity Event Lighting Jaime Figueroa on how he is #creating a life he loves! In this episode I ask Jaime a variety of questions about his #successes and #challenges on the path toward a life lived full out pursuing his #passions.

