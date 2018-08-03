The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

062: Create a Life You Love - Interview with Registered Dietitian and Owner of A Taste of Health, LLC Ricci Hotz MS RDN
Aug 03, 2018

In this #episode I talk to one of my good friends, Ricci, who recently moved to Colorado and setup her life there as a professional #dancer and #successful #dietitian. We talk about her #struggles and #insights on her road to creating a life that balances work and play.

