067: The Seven Transformations - The Only 2 Ways to See Your Life

In this #episode I share about how some recent stresses in my life made me realize the importance of consistent #gratitude. It is so easy to slip into the world of blame and complaining, and we have to be careful because it can train our #brain in the wrong direction.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
