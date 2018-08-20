The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
067: The Seven Transformations - The Only 2 Ways to See Your Life
Aug 20, 2018

In this #episode I share about how some recent stresses in my life made me realize the importance of consistent #gratitude. It is so easy to slip into the world of blame and complaining, and we have to be careful because it can train our #brain in the wrong direction. 

