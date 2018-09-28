The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
078: What is Transformation? Interview with Founder of Psylogia Institute Wesly Feuquay, M.Ed.
Sep 28, 2018

New #interview with Founder of Psylogia Institute Wesly Feuquay, M.Ed. on the topic of #transformation in his everyday life. In this #episode we examine what transformation means to him and how it plays out in his #career, daily life and actions.

