1000% PROOF That Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive)

There are many prophecies of Jesus in the bible, but none come to the forefront like the famous Psalm 22. Written about 1,000 years before the birth of Christ, and quoted by Him during His final moments, this short psalm reveals to us a profound truth: Jesus of Nazareth was the Messiah predicted for thousands of years. In this in-depth presentation you will see just how accurate and prophetic this psalm is, and why it stands as absolute proof of who Jesus is.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library