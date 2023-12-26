The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Resources

On this page you can access all membership resources. To the right of the resource it will say in parenthesis whether it is a free or paid resource. To access paid resources you will need a full membership (only $5 a month or $50 per year).

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Bible Studies

Tudor Alexander
December 26, 2023
Encouragement & The Gospel

Tudor Alexander
November 30, 2023
Health & Wellness

Tudor Alexander
Mar 6
Watchfoxes News Watchers

Tudor Alexander
Feb 5
Pastor Resources

Tudor Alexander
October 20, 2024
Fennec Fox Certification

Tudor Alexander
Jan 6
Share My Work

Tudor Alexander
June 17, 2024
The following resources are for paid members only. To access them you can subscribe here.

Fennec Fox Chat

Join the community and jump into the conversation with like-minded friends. Share important news items, discuss and get to know others with similar minds!

Theology Articles

Get edified with 80 bible-based, God-centered theology articles on the gospel, grace, salvation and spiritual encouragement. Use them as references for your own research or presentations, and search popular topics and major life questions and listen to the articles narrated to you.

Health Articles

Access over 80+ research based articles that discuss practically every health topic like supplementation, oral health, sleep, recovery or diet. Use them for edifying yourself and others.

Courses

Access powerful courses I’ve designed on gratitude, nutrition, forgiveness and even salsa dancing in the comfort of your home! These are great programs and promise an adventure in learning.

Books

Download PDFs of all the books I have published and use them as a reference for your own research or knowledge base.

Original Music

Download my original music, professionally recorded and produced. I’ve published a piano album with relaxing nature sounds, as well as several original pop and rock songs with friends.

The Dance of Life Library

Download hundreds of hours of edifying and powerful content and have it your fingertips without the need for an internet connection. Everything I have produced all in one place, organized neatly and easily.

