Encouragement & The Gospel

On this page you will find a collection of encouraging material that I’ve produced which are designed to bolster your faith, edify your knowledge of the gospel of grace and strengthen you during difficult times of life.

I have also produced narrations of the Book of Psalms and the Book of Proverbs, accompanied with relaxing, meditative background music. These are great if you are looking for a guided journey through God’s word.

All of these materials are freely available, so share them with anyone that may also need to be encouraged, edified and inspired.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Library Walkthrough

Below is an important walkthrough of how to use my website, online library directory or USB library so that you are familiar with all of the content.

00:00 - Introduction

07:05 - Website Walkthrough

22:20 - Online Library Walkthrough

33:26 - USB Library Walkthrough

A very special collection of tracks that paint a picture of what “The Dance of Life” means to me and how it guides my thinking and decisions.

Listen to dozens of edifying, biblically based tracks on the gospel, salvation, encouragement, prayer and finding strength in suffering — as well as how to walk the Christian life.

The Gratitude Map is my book and program designed to help you reconnect to God, overcome the obstacles to gratitude, build a daily gratitude practice and create abundant relationships. You can listen to the book for free on this page.

A collection of short, engaging videos that are designed to inspire and empower from a biblical lens.

A collection of testimonial interviews that I’ve done with people from various walks of life. Their stories are inspiring and reveal the glory of God in using all things for the good.

A narration of the book of Psalms using the ESV (English Standard Version) with calming background music.

A narration of the book of Proverbs using the ESV (English Standard Version) with calming background music.

A narration of the book of Ecclesiastes using the ESV (English Standard Version).

This is a collection of reflections on God, faith and grace from very early on in my journey. Shortly after losing everything and coming to Christ, my podcast came to a complete halt as I was rediscovering my new voice and direction. These recordings are from that period of time, shortly before losing my voice for 9 months in 2022.

Get edified with 80 bible-based, God-centered theology articles on the gospel, grace, salvation and spiritual encouragement. Use them as references for your own research or presentations, and search popular topics and major life questions and listen to the articles narrated to you.

A collection of all my theological writings and in-depth studies, printed in color with QR codes for listening and a digital version with hyperlinks for easy browsing.