How You Can Support My Work

God is good and always provides for us, and many times He does that by sharing His blessings with others so they too can take joy in sharing it further. If my work has touched you in any way and you feel called to contribute to my efforts, you can use this page to contribute to my efforts:

One easy way to support my work is to become a paid member. For only $5 a month or $50 per year you can have access to a centralized hub for all my content and other exclusive benefits. It helps me continue doing what I do to bring you, and others, unique and valuable information as the world unravels.

A big way to support my work is to purchase the Dance of Life Library USB. It has 750+ hours of content, including my books and other research references, and it helps me recover the cost and time for all the work I’ve put into creating it — while giving you the ability to enjoy my content offline.

Lastly, you can also share my work with others. Unfortunately, not many are discussing the things I choose to discuss because there are many deceptions in the world today. Share the truth with others as it goes a long way. If you are a paid member, referring people gets you cool perks (like free months) as a reward.

Thanks for your kindness and God bless you and your family.

Donation methods are listed below, use whatever works for you.

Credit Card/Apple Pay:

Click Here to Donate

Paypal:

Click Here to Donate

Venmo:

@Tudor-Alexander​ or Click Here to Donate

CashApp:

$TudorAlexander or Click Here to Donate

Crypto:

BNB, ETH, USDC = 0xc1cE48bA866197cD9dbDB62016EcD6E50b214Cc9

BTC = 3NUkFx4wPT8av3H1YPnjSszj36WVBENmqv

XRP = rB1kVfLSxpXCw7sLCBcm5LFZYzkS6xmwSK — TAG = 1320226784

SOL = 9ckxD7LwxThn33awTXYb4t9KHS7ioGQMNNijDLCHPwAT

For mail:

13236 N 7th Street, STE 4 PMB 525

Phoenix, AZ 85022