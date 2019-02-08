New #interview with certified Grief Recovery Specialist Gina Pollard on the topic of #transformation in her everyday life. In this #episode we examine what transformation means to her and how it plays out in her #career, daily life and #actions!
104: What is Transformation? Interview with Certified Grief Recovery Specialist Gina Pollard
Feb 08, 2019
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
