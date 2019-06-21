The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

123: The Power of Compounding - Treating Your Time Like Money
123: The Power of Compounding - Treating Your Time Like Money

Jun 21, 2019

Life is meant to be enjoyed. Part of that enjoyment comes from experiences that are for their own sake and with little effort, while the other part is from the things that require growth, challenge and difficulty. To access this realm requires planning, foresight and continual action in the now that will only pay its dividends later. A consistent relationship to the future we want to live. Only in this way, we can build momentum and enjoy a created life of our choosing.

