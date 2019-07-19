127: Releasing Trapped Emotions with Lee Mudro CECP, CBCP

Mastering our emotions is a fundamental pillar of life. Indeed, most of our suffering or quality of life issues stem from unmanaged emotions like anxiety, anger, sadness or shame. In a breakthrough technique called the Emotion Code, Dr. Bradley Nelson uncovers the powerful link between these negative emotions and our physical and spiritual health, teaching us that the path to abundance, happiness and clarity lie in releasing our trapped emotions and mastering our feelings through all of life's changes.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
