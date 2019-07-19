The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

127: Releasing Trapped Emotions with Lee Mudro CECP, CBCP
127: Releasing Trapped Emotions with Lee Mudro CECP, CBCP

Jul 19, 2019

Mastering our emotions is a fundamental pillar of life. Indeed, most of our suffering or quality of life issues stem from unmanaged emotions like anxiety, anger, sadness or shame. In a breakthrough technique called the Emotion Code, Dr. Bradley Nelson uncovers the powerful link between these negative emotions and our physical and spiritual health, teaching us that the path to abundance, happiness and clarity lie in releasing our trapped emotions and mastering our feelings through all of life's changes.

