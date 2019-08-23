132: Awakening Global Consciousness with Scott & Marla Berger

What does the idea of "Global Consciousness" mean to you? Can we see beyond what divides us and into the universal aspects of what it means to be human, what it means to live and love?

In this exclusive episode with Scott & Marla Berger, founders of the Tree of Life Movement, we take a look at Global Consciousness, the power of intention and raising the vibration of the human race one person at a time.

We talk about their amazing journey with the Tree of Life Movement, some inspiring stories of love and Gratitude as well as what it really means and takes to raise our vibration as a global community one person at a time.

Listen until the very end to hear some absolutely jaw-dropping stories about two young kids and their view on life - it will astound you.