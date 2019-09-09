136: Love It More Than You Hate It

In everything that you do, you’ve got to ultimately love why you’re doing it but, as we all know, there are many aspects and details to what we do that aren’t fun or enjoyable. It’s in these times that our desire and faith are questioned, inviting us to quit, be frustrated or lash out. By practicing acceptance, though, and realizing that as long as we LOVE IT MORE THAN WE HATE IT and keeping the difference between those two as high as possible through knowing our vision, delegating the details and taking regular breaks – we can avoid the pitfall of a runaway mind during times of stress and challenge. In the end, life is short and time is limited, so love it more than you hate it and keep going.