The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

14 Reasons Why Catholicism & Orthodoxy Have NOTHING To Do With The Early Church

Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox apologists argue, and train others to argue, that their churches are the true church because they’ve kept an unbroken line of truth through their traditions. But is this true? History and scripture reveal a very different story - that these two major religions have very little to do with the early church.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:43 - Church Leadership

  • 40:51 - Priesthood

  • 49:03 - Prayer

  • 54:55 - Subordinationism

  • 1:13:44 - Eschatology

  • 1:47:09 - Praying to the Dead/Praying for the Dead

  • 2:06:55 - Iconoclasm

  • 2:20:00 - Purgatory

  • 2:25:50 - Cosmology

  • 2:29:18 - Baptism

  • 2:36:06 - The Eucharist

  • 2:50:02 - Salvation

  • 3:08:51 - Scripture

  • 3:19:29 - The Sabbath

  • 3:36:16 - Final Thoughts

