The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
140: 5 Tips for Legendary Customer Service - A Case Study with AWeber
0:00
-36:22

140: 5 Tips for Legendary Customer Service - A Case Study with AWeber

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Sep 23, 2019

I had a great experience over the summer that inspired me to create an episode dedicated to some basic, but ever-so-important principles of good customer service. In today's world of continual growth, automation and alienation, the value of heart and genuine service cannot be overstated. In this exclusive episode, I review a specific case study of a company that got it right and how you can implement the same ideas in your own life.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture