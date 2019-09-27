141: The Power of Vision with Steve Gamlin

A boat without a compass will soon run out of steam.

This is the power of vision, and it is today's topic on The Dance of Life Podcast. My inspiring guest is Steve Gamlin - a motivational speaker and author, creator of Motivational Firewood(tm) and teacher recently celebrating the launch of his Vision Board Mastery program.

Steve and I jump into a powerful conversation on the importance of having a vision, what it means to stay on track and what you can do to continually refine that ever-important aspect of your life.