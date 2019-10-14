146: Special Series - Obstacles to Gratitude, Part 3

What Obstacles are in the way between you and happiness? In this special 4-Part series, I breakdown the top 8 Obstacles covered in my new book, "The Gratitude Map" and how each can be a positive resource for action.

In today's episode, we discuss the obstacles "Scarcity" and "Complaining" - in what ways has life made you feel small, unimportant or lacking lately? How is that impacting your goals, relationships and sense of well-being?

Listen below and find out, and let me know what your biggest takeaway is in the comments :)