149: Reinvent, Explore & Discover Your Health with Dr. Sharon Stills

What part of your health do you need to Reinvent?

What areas in your life can you Explore to revitalize your mind?

What can you Discover on the other side of your fears?

In today's episode we tackle these and other important questions with my inspiring guest, Dr. Sharon Stills.

Dr. Stills is a Naturopathic Medical Doctor and a leadership member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, the Arizona Naturopathic Medical Association and the Oncology Association of Naturopathic Physicians.

She is also well known for her successful treatment of Breast Cancer – both early and advanced stage and was featured in the Cancer Prevention Summit regarding her vast experience.

Dr. Stills is a sought after lecturer and natural medicine consultant who authors and reviews articles for Women’s Health Network where she is also a member of their Expert Panel and she is passionate about her leadership role in legislative issues regarding Naturopathic Medicine.

She joins me today as we discuss an ever-important topic that expands to all areas of our life: health.

To be healthy - truly healthy - is to have an integrated mind, body and spirit and in this episode we take a look at each component and what it means for your life.

Are you living a "RED" hot healthy life? Listen below to find out, and share this with one person in your life that needs to hear this message today.