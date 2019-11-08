153: The Art of Manifestation with Michele Hutchins

"Manifestation" has been quite the buzzword lately, but my good friend Michele and I sit down to have a real conversation about what it means in our lives today.

Michele is an artist and designer with over 30 years experience, winning several awards. She is also an entrepreneur and has started several successful businesses. An avid walker of the spiritual path, she believes in the power of intention, attraction and belief.

In this episode she celebrates the opening of her new gallery, and we reflect on the process of manifesting your dreams as an extension of removing your limiting beliefs.