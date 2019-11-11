154: Build a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 3: Go Outside

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we discuss the simple but powerful habit of simply Going Outside and the healing benefits it can have on creating a life of appreciation.

How do you connect to nature on a regular basis and what was your biggest takeaway from this episode? Share below in the comments :)