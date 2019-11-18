The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

156: Build a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 4: Talk to Plants
156: Build a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 4: Talk to Plants

Nov 18, 2019

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we discuss a little known but effective habit called Talking to Plants.

Did you know that plants can be a great resource in your ability to practice Gratitude and appreciation? Find out in today's weekly series and add this valuable habit to your own practice.

