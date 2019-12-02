The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

160: Building a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 6: Acknowledge Someone
Dec 02, 2019

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we discuss the habit of Acknowledging Others.

How do you inspire and uplift others through your words, in return gaining appreciation and trust? 

